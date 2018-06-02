President, Caretaker PM discuss matters regarding general elections

Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk called on President Mamnoon Hussain in Islamabad and discussed matters pertaining to caretaker government and general elections.

During the meeting the President felicitated Nasirul Mulk on assuming responsibilities as caretaker Prime Minister.

He expressed hope that the caretaker Prime Minister will perform his best for ensuring transparent elections.

On the occasion, the caretaker Prime Minister said he will do his level best to perform his responsibilities.