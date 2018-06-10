PR announces free travel facility to senior citizens during first three days of Eid ul Fitr

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has announced to provide free travel facility during the first three days of Eid Ul Fitr Holidays to senior citizens of over sixty five years of age across the country.

Minister for Railways, Roshan Khursheed Bharucha in an exclusive interview with our Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur Correspondent Sajjad Parvez told that this facility is a gift to its passengers from Pakistan Railways so that they can reach their destinations free of cost timely and safely.

She said that it is not mere an announcement but the high officials of Pakistan Railways will ensure, monitor and follow up of this facility so that this facility can be availed by maximum number of Pakistan Railways passengers.

She further stated that Pakistan Railways is committed to provide safe, sound and fastest mode of journey to the country’s masses.—NNI