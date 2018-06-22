PPP demands removal of Interior Minister Azam Khan

ISLAMABAD: Central leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Saeed Ghani has demanded removal of caretaker Interior Minister Azam Khan.

Ghani said that Azam Khan has been exposed in the Zulfi Bukhari scandal. ‘It is not a secret anymore that Interior Minister Azam Khan has soft corner for the PTI and is working to facilitate it.’

How an individual could be appointed on a very sensitive post when he is openly siding with one political party and could easily influence and use government machinery to benefit a particular political party, he wondered.

Ghani said that another PML-N member Marvi Memon continues to work as chairperson Benazir Income Support program despite reservation expressed by the PPP. —INP