Police officer gunned down in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A police officer was killed on late Thursday night here in Hayatabad police station’s jurisdiction when unidentified armed men opened fire at him.

According to police sources, unidentified armed men on a motorcycle opened fire on a police sentry post in Street No 13 C4 in NAB Colony where they shot dead constable Shah Fahad, an officer of the Frontier Reserve Police.

The attackers managed to flee from the scene after killing and the gunmen took the deceased officer’s rifle with them as well.—INP