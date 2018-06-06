PML-N decides to award Chaudhry Nisar party ticket for elections

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has finally decided to award party ticket for general elections 2018 to former interior minister Nisar Ali Khan.

Sources on Wednesday said Nisar will contest polls on two national assembly and as many provincial assembly seats.

The announcement was made while the PML-N was finalizing tickets for Rawalpindi constituency.

“On directive of President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif, parliamentary board of the party awarded him tickets for two provincial assembly seats and two national assembly seats. Official announcement in this regard will be made on June 16,” the party sources said.

It is pertinent here to mention that a rift was going on within the party over awarding the veteran politician ticket for elections after rumours started doing rounds that he was going to join the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), which he has categorically denied.

Earlier, in response to a statement of Maryam Nawaz, the former minister had said it was her father who would decide on whether to award a party ticket to him or not, (and by the way) he said: “Who asked for the ticket?”

He had said he never asked for a party ticket in his 35-year long political career and he did not intend to do so in the future.—NNI