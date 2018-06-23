PML-N announces NA candidates from Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (N) has awarded tickets to candidates for the seats of National Assembly from Punjab province.

According to Radio Pakistan, PML (N) President Shahbaz Sharif will contest election from NA-132 Lahore, Maryam Nawaz from NA-125 Lahore, Ahsan Iqbal from NA 78 Narowal, Khawaja Saad Rafique from NA-131 Lahore and Khurram Dastagir from NA 81.

Hanif Abbassi has been awarded ticket for NA-60 Rawalpindi.

The party has not yet decided about awarding ticket to senior leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

PML-N candidates for the seats of National Assembly from Islamabad will be announced later.