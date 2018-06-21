PM reviews arrangements for holding transparent elections

ISLAMABAD: Care taker Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir ul Mulk Thursday discussed and reviewed the measures taken by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding free, fair and transparent general election on July 25.

Nasirul Mulk, during his visit to the Election Commission of Pakistan, met Chief Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Sardar Mohammad Raza and received a detailed briefing.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and assured that the caretaker set up would ensure holding of free, fair and impartial general election.

The Chief Election Commissioner said the role of all stakeholders in holding of a transparent general election was critical and vital so as to meet the expectations of the nation and uphold the sanctity of the constitution.

He expressed confidence that the Election Commission of Pakistan would fulfill its obligations to the nation in a befitting manner.— APP