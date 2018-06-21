PK and 3 Idiots’ sequel is on Card

Web Desk: Bollywood’s renowned filmmaker, Rajkumar Hirani who has gifted us biggest hits in the past, like Munna Bahi franchise, 3 idiots and PK. He is currently seems nervous about the release of his another hit Sanju, a biopic of Sanjay Dutt written and directed by him.

Recently, the filmmaker confirmed the rumors about making sequel of PK and 3 idiots. He quoted, ‘I want to make sequels to both 3 Idiots and PK.’

But he is not willing to compromise on his writing, so development of script will make some time. According to him, ‘I have some ideas in mind, but they haven’t been developed yet. I definitely want to make a sequel to 3 Idiots because the journey was so much fun.’

‘Abhijaat (writer) and I have sat down and started writing for a 3 Idiots sequel. The idea is pretty much there, but it needs to be fleshed out,’ he added.