PFC to open Pak handmade furniture brands outlets in Jeddah

LAHORE: A high level of 3-member delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Wednesday left for Saudi Arabia on three day visit to explore potential in furniture sector besides visiting different cities including Jeddah for opening outlets of Pakistan handmade world class furniture brands to expand local furniture outlook.

Prior to his departure for Jeddah at airport, PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said Saudi Arabia is a big deal for Pakistani furniture producers after UAE as there is great potential of expanding furniture trade as Pakistani handmade traditional furniture is at higher demands in international markets.

He further said they will also hold meetings with their counterparts to chalk out a combined business strategy to enhance trade between both the countries. He also said they would also discuss about their participation in upcoming “Decofair” going to be held at Jeddah from December 05, 2018. He said this is big furniture fair in which local and international brands display their products. If we participate in this fair, we will have the opportunities to network and do business with buyers, interior designers, architects, and investors,” he added.

However, he said Saudi Arabia has increased the business visa fee to Rs74,000 per person for attending any business activity in the country. This has discouraged a large number of Pakistanis from participating in Saudi exhibitions. Not a single Pakistani company participated in the Saudi Health 2017 exhibition. He said the Saudi government should waive off this fee so that maximum businessmen can participate in upcoming Decofair.

Mian Kashif underscored that there should be regular exchange of meetings between the investors and businessmen of the both countries. It will open up new avenues of investment and will further boost the relations between the two countries, he added. He said Saudi Arabia was our true friend and brotherly country while every Pakistani considered Saudi Arabia as his second home.Both countries were connected with each other through religious, cultural and economic linkages which provided fresh impetus to their relations, he added.

He emphasized that Pak-Saudi Arabia relations were of special importance and there was a great atmosphere of trust and love between the two countries which was an example for the world. He underlined that the two countries were cooperating in various fields while continued efforts were required to further enhance ties in furniture sector.

He said Saudi vision 2030 was of great significance and it would play an important role in further strengthening the economy of Saudi Arabia. He pointed out that Pakistan was one of the best countries in terms of investment opportunities and Saudi furniture makers and investor could benefit from the investment opportunities in furniture sector, construction and agriculture.

The delegation will also offer Umrah prior to leave Saudi Arabia and pray for the prosperity and progress of the country.—INP