Peru takes 2-0 lead over Australia at World Cup

Australia’s hopes of moving on in the World Cup may be over after Peru captain Paolo Guerrero scored five minutes into the second half to give his team a 2-0 lead. Guerrero’s goal came after some solid work down the left side by midfielder Christian Cueva.

His cross was deflected but fell so Guerrero could get his left foot on the shot past Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan. Andre Carrillo scored in the first half for Peru, which hasn’t won a World Cup match since 1978.

Seeking a spark, Australia brought on 38-year-old veteran Tim Cahill in the 53rd minute. It’s his first appearance of the tournament. He has scored for Australia in the past three World Cups. —AP