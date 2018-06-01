Home / Ramazan Recipes / Penny Pasta

Penny Pasta

Ingredients

  • Penna pasta 3 cups (boiled)
  • Chicken boneless 250 gms (tiny cubes)
  • Salt 1/2 tsp
  • Black pepper 1/2 tsp
  • Oil ¼ cup
  • Crushed garlic 1 tsp
  • Peanuts 1/2 cup
  • Spring onions thinly sliced into 1 inch pieces 1 cup
  • For Sauce:
  • Soy sauce ¼ cup
  • Szechuan sauce 3 tbsp
  • Any white soft drink 1/2 cup
  • Sugar 2 tbsp
  • Vinegar 3 tbsp
  • Corn flour 2 tbsp
  • Crushed red pepper 1 tsp
  • Chili oil 2 tbsp

 

Cooking Directions

  1. Add all sauce ingredients in a sauce pan and cook until thick.
  2. Marinade chicken with salt and black pepper.
  3. Heat oil in a pan and saute garlic then add chicken. Cook for 5 minutes.
  4. After that add cooked sauce and boiled pasta. Cook for 5 minutes.
  5. At the end add peanut and spring onion. Dish out and serve.

 

