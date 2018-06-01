Penny Pasta

Ingredients
- Penna pasta 3 cups (boiled)
- Chicken boneless 250 gms (tiny cubes)
- Salt 1/2 tsp
- Black pepper 1/2 tsp
- Oil ¼ cup
- Crushed garlic 1 tsp
- Peanuts 1/2 cup
- Spring onions thinly sliced into 1 inch pieces 1 cup
- For Sauce:
- Soy sauce ¼ cup
- Szechuan sauce 3 tbsp
- Any white soft drink 1/2 cup
- Sugar 2 tbsp
- Vinegar 3 tbsp
- Corn flour 2 tbsp
- Crushed red pepper 1 tsp
- Chili oil 2 tbsp
Cooking Directions
- Add all sauce ingredients in a sauce pan and cook until thick.
- Marinade chicken with salt and black pepper.
- Heat oil in a pan and saute garlic then add chicken. Cook for 5 minutes.
- After that add cooked sauce and boiled pasta. Cook for 5 minutes.
- At the end add peanut and spring onion. Dish out and serve.