Passport office rejects Hindu-Muslim couple’s application

Web Desk: Religious intolerance in India is increasing day by day. Recently some shocking incidents happened in which Muslims faced discrimination. Such as, Muslims have been denied service or their services have been rendered unworthy just because they belong to Islam.

In a yet another debacle that has raised concerns for a secular nation, an inter-faith couple was denied for passports in Lucknow. The couple who was allegedly humiliated and shared by a passport officer even before he made the rejection and has now taken it to the media to express the distress which has been caused due to this.

In 2007, Tanvi Seth married Mohammad Anas Siddiqui in Lucknow. They applied for their passport on June 19. Their scheduled appointment date for the same was June 20 at the Passport Office in Lucknow.

The couple gloriously cleared the first two stages of the interview at counters A and B but the problem started at counter C, where one has to interact with an official.

An official said to her, ‘You married to a Muslim man and how your name could be Tanvi Seth (as it is a Hindu name).’ responding to which, Tanvi said, ‘Its my personal choice if I want to change my name after marriage or not. I have not changed my name, I have been married for 12 years and all the documents I have are on my maiden name. There is no law where a woman is forced to change her name.’