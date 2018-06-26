Passenger train derails in Austria, 3 seriously injured

BERLIN: A passenger train derailed on a local railway in Austria on Tuesday, leaving two carriages lying on their side and three people seriously injured, authorities said.

A further 27 people sustained light injuries in the derailment near St. Poelten, west of Vienna, Red Cross official Sonja Kellner told the Austria Press Agency. The accident happened around 7:15 a.m.

Around 80 people were on board the train at the time, and a third carriage remained on the tracks. Overheard wires were brought down in the accident.

There was no immediate word on the cause. The train belongs to the Mariazellerbahn, a local narrow-gauge railway, and was headed to St. Poelten.