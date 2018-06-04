Party to issue ticket to Ch Nisar: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Monday stated that party would definitely issue ticket to disgruntled Chaudhry Nisar for general polls 2018.

The statement arrived after Ch Nisar avoided submitting application for seeking PML-N’s ticket to contest general elections 2018.

Nisar—who was member of PML-N’s parliamentary board back then in 2013—has announced to contest elections from NA-59 and NA-63 constituencies.

On the other hand, PML-N has not included its senior leader in the parliamentary board constituted for awarding tickets.—NNI