Pakistani man comes to defend Texas’s actor by revealing his ethnicity

Web Desk: A Pakistani Twitter user Tamoor Hussain criticized an actor’s photo of his friends for being ‘so white’ was proven to be terribly out of line when members of the group hit back by revealing their diverse ethnicities, DailyMail reported.

An actor, Jack Pattillo from Austin, posted a photo of his friends enjoying some ice-cream and captioned, ‘Doing Disney right.’ A Twitter user Tristin Lazarus commented on the photo by accusing Jack of discrimination, ‘Could you hire any POC? This picture is so white it’s making me squint. Disgusting.’

Jack (pictured) was defended by his friends, who responded to Tristin’s backlash

Responding to which, Jack’s Pakistani friend, Taimoor Hussain shared a photo of himself and wrote, ‘I’m a Pakistani Muslim, my dude. Calm yourself.’

This started a chain and encouraged other people in the photo to share their picture with their ethnicity.

‘Um… I’m Indian,’ their pal Ria tweeted, while their friend revealed he is Chinese, writing, ‘Happy Chinese New Year!’

Plenty of people were thrilled to see Trisin get called out, including actress Mica Burton. She also tweeted, ‘This thread is *chef kiss* incredible wow IF ONLY PEOPLE WOULD THINK BEFORE THEY SPOKE.’

There are how twitter users responded.

