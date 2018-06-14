Pakistan welcomes UN’s call for int’l probe in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has welcomed UN High Commissioner for Human Rights proposal to establish a Commission of Inquiry for international investigation into human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal in a statement Thursday said the proposal is consistent with Pakistan’s several calls to this effect since 2016. He said the report is a reminder of this internationally recognized dispute and the urgency of its settlement both to protect human lives and promote peace.

He pointed out that India continues to ignore legitimate demands for probe into gross and systematic violations in the held valley.

The spokesperson said the contents, scale and the narrative of killings, maiming, abuse and impunity articulated in the report is a reaffirmation of what Pakistan has long been highlighting.

He said the lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is an essential imperative for peace, security and stability of South Asia and beyond.

India’s continued denial of this imperative, its unwillingness to engage in a dialogue process with Pakistan and suppression of Kashmiris’ aspirations for freedom continue to endanger regional and international peace and security.

The spokesperson said the UN has a key role to play in the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Pakistan rejects Indian protest over Azad Jammu & Kashmir interim Constitution Act 2018

Pakistan has categorically rejected India’s protest against the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Interim Constitution Act 2018 and its fallacious and baseless claim over the Indian occupied State of Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesman said the Indian claim has no legal basis and continues to be contradicted by the situation on ground since the last seven decades.

He said the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory.

The statement said Kashmir’s disputed status is enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, which stipulate that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir will be determined through the democratic method of a transparent, free and fair plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations to ascertain the wishes of the Kashmiris.

The Spokesperson said Indian intransigence to implement UN Security Council resolutions in letter and spirit continues to hold hostage peace and development in the region.

The spokesman said instead of making frivolous protests and issuing legally untenable and uncalled for statements, India should take steps to vacate its illegal occupation, fulfill its international obligations and expedite resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the UN Security Council Resolutions.—NNI