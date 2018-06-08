Pakistan, US agree to further strengthen bilateral ties

Vice president of the United States Mike Pence telephoned Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Justice (Retd) Nasir ul Mulk on Thursday.

He expressed well wishes for caretaker government on behalf of President Donald Trump.

Both the leaders agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

They also agreed to achieve joint targets of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Prime Minster said the caretaker government is providing all possible assistance to the Election Commission to hold free, fair, transparent and peaceful general election on time.