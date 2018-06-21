Pakistan to hunt all TTP militants sans distinction of good or bad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan does not discriminate between good or bad Taliban and would continue to hunt ‘all’ TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban) militants, Foreign Office said Thursday.

“Pakistan will continue to hunt ‘all’ the TTP men, if need be,” Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said, when asked to clarify whether the chase would limit to the Pakistan’s territory only or extended to the Afghanistan’s soil as well.

Speaking at a media briefing here at the Foreign Office, the spokesman said the ceasefire between the Afghan government and Taliban on the eve of Eid was a “step in right direction, which Pakistan supported and welcomed”.

He said Pakistan’s position on Afghanistan’s stability was clear and it believed that the only viable solution lied in an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

The spokesman officially confirmed the killing of terrorist Moulvi Fazlullah in Afghanistan and said the news was received in Pakistan with relief, especially among the families of the innocent who were killed, including the martyrs of Army Public School.

On the recent report by Office of the UN High Commission for Human Rights, the Spokesman said Pakistan was ready to facilitate the visit of international observers to the areas of Kashmir linked with Pakistan, provided India offered to do the same.

He said Pakistan had nothing to hide from the world while India was shying away and was trying to cover its blatant human rights violations.

“If India really has nothing to hide, it can address its claims of the report being based on unverified information by allowing the COI and OIC IPHRC access to IOK,” he said.—APP