Pakistan to face India in Champions Trophy opener

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will open its Men’s Champions Trophy campaign against arch-rivals India on Saturday.

The 37th edition of the trophy will get underway in the Dutch city of Breda.

Six teams including Australia, Argentina, Belgium, Netherlands, India and Pakistan are participating in the mega event.

The meeting between Pakistan, the nation that launched the Hockey Champions Trophy back in 1978, and India, the eight time Olympic champions, is a fixture that is sure to draw thousands of spectators to the venue as well as millions of fans tuning in from across the world.

Pakistan will be determined to add to the titles that they claimed in 1978, 1980 and 1994 victories that all came on home soil, in Lahore (1978/1994) and Karachi (1980), respectively.

The team is now coached by legendary Dutchman Roelant Oltmans, the man who guided the Netherlands men to triumphs at the 1998 World Cup in Utrecht and at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.

The squad selected by Oltmans contains a balance of experience and youth, with team captain Muhammad Rizwan Sr being one of eight players to have surpassed the 100 international appearances barrier. Shafqat Rasool is the most capped player in the group with 190 senior international appearances, with ten players each having fewer than 50 caps.— APP