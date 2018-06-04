Pakistan strongly condemns Kabul suicide attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the suicide attack that targeted a congregation of religious scholars in Kabul.

In a statement issued Monday, Foreign Office said “we are grieved at the loss of precious innocent lives in this barbaric act of terrorism.”

It said Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and expresses solidarity with the people and Government of Afghanistan in this hour of grief and sorrow.

We express our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of the injured," the statement said.—NNI