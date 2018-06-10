Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi militia missile attack on Jazan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the latest Houthi militia missile attack on Jazan and expressed deep concern at the sad news of three casualties in the attack.

In a statement, the foreign office spokesperson said Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threats to its territorial integrity and against the Haramain Sharifain.

Earlier, Houthi militias in a missile attack killed three civilians in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan province.

The Spokesman of Coalition Col. Turki Al-Malki said projectile was launched to deliberately target civilians.