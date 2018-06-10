Pakistan rendered great sacrifices in war on terror for regional peace: President

QINGDAO, China: President Mamnoon Hussain said Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices in war on terror to bring peace in the region.

Addressing the SCO Summit at Qingdao in China on Sunday, he said the law and order situation has improved in Pakistan during the last few years due to effective efforts against terrorism and extremism.

He said that peace and stability in Afghanistan is our common objective and Pakistan is playing its due role in this regard. He said Pakistan welcomes cooperation offer of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to Taliban for durable peace in Afghanistan. He said that ceasefire in Afghanistan is a positive sign for regional peace. He said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are working on a comprehensive strategy on bilateral basis to establish peace in Afghanistan.

The President urged that world community should be united to meet the challenges being faced by them. He advised to establish an institution like Development Fund to eliminate the terrorism and extremism. He also advised the take effective measures to capacity building and skill development of youth of member states.

He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has further strengthened the Economy of Pakistan and Pakistan has been dubbed as the best destination for private investment. He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is changing the economic outlook of Pakistan and International rating agencies appreciated the economic improvement in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has witnessed the valuable improvement in services and agricultural sector. He said nine industrial zones are being established in different parts of the country. These zones will offer special incentives to the investors. He hoped economic stability will come to Pakistan after the elections.

Mamnoon Hussain said five point preferences are essential for development of the region. These include investment, trade, e-commerce, railways and promotion of tourism. He urged the SCO to make collective efforts for poverty alleviation. He also asked the SCO business council to make the trade links possible.

The President said democratic values and democratic institutions have strengthened in Pakistan.

Mamnoon Hussain felicitated the Chinese government and the people of China on successful conduct of SCO Summit and said that Pakistan has issued special Postal Stamp on the eve of this event.