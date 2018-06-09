Pakistan, Iran agree to strengthen economic ties

QINGDAO: Pakistan and Iran Saturday agreed to further strengthen the bilateral economic ties by enhancing people-to-people contacts, trade and connectivity between Gwadar and Chahbahar ports.

This was agreed in a bilateral meeting between President Mamnoon Hussain and his Iranian counterpart Dr Hassan Rouhani here.

The meeting took place at Grand Regency Hotel on the sidelines of the 18th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of Shanghai Cooperation Organization, being held here in the international port city of Shandong province from June 9-10.

The Pakistani delegation comprised Secretary Foreign Affairs Tehmina Janjua, Ambassador of Pakistan in China Masood Khalid and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

While the Iranian side was presented by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Muhammad Dr Javad Zarif, Minister for Oil Zain Geneh, Governor Central Bank Valiollah Seif and senior officials.

During the meeting, wide array of issues were discussed including bilateral relations, regional and global situation.

President Mamnoon Hussain underscored that Pakistan and Iran enjoyed close, cordial and fraternal relations. He said Pakistan and Iran continued to support each other on issues of common interest