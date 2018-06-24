Pakistan expresses support to all efforts for peace in Yemen

JEDDAH: Pakistan has expressed its support to all efforts for peace in Yemen and called for a political settlement, which can ensure lasting peace in the country.

Speaking at Information Ministers Conference of Coalition Countries Supporting Legitimacy in Yemen, at Jeddah, Additional Secretary Information Shafqat Jalil said Pakistan desires de-escalation of the crisis in Yemen and an early commencement of negotiations among rival factions.

He said Pakistan calls for unconditional restoration of the legitimate government of President Abdurabuh Mansour Hadi and withdrawal of rebel forces from the territories seized by them, including the capital Sanaá.

Shafqat Jalil said the current humanitarian crisis calls for more concerted and coordinated efforts at global level, to alleviate sufferings of Yemeni people.

The Conference was represented by Information Ministers from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Sudan, Egypt, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Djibouti, Malaysia, Senegal, Yemen and Pakistan.