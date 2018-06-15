Pakistan expresses deep shock about assassination of noted Kashmiri journalist

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed deep shock and sadness about the assassination of noted Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari by unknown gunmen outside his office in Srinagar.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said that Shujaat Bukhari was known for carrying out his professional responsibilities with courage and conviction.

He said that there can be no justification for anyone to commit such brutality, which cannot be condemned enough.

Praying for Shujaat Bukhari’s soul to rest in eternal peace he said that our profound thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.

He also prayed that may the Almighty Allah grant them the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.