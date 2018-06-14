Pakistan elected to UN Economic and Social Council

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been elected to the UN Economic and Social Council for a three-year term starting from first day of next year.

The election was held at the UN General Assembly in New York.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson, Pakistan secured 175 votes out of a total 186 votes cast.

Pakistan is one of the four countries elected to this important body from the Asia Pacific region.

ECOSOC is one of the principal organs of the United Nations mandated with the important tasks of coordination, policy review and formulating recommendations on economic, social and environmental issues. It is also responsible for implementation of all important Sustainable Development Goals.

Later talking to APP, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi said Pakistan’s election to the council is the international community’s endorsement of the positive role it is playing at the world body.

She said as a member of ECOSOC, Pakistan will continue to work towards strengthening the Council, to make it more efficient, effective and responsive to the current social, economic and environmental challenges.