Pakistan army denies abducting British activist Gul Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s army has denied abducting a British-Pakistani activist known for criticising the military.

Gul Bukhari, 52, was abducted for several hours by unknown men in Lahore late Tuesday. She was released early Wednesday.

Bukhari is known for advocating human rights online and is also a prominent columnist.

The British High Commission had expressed “concern” at the incident.

“(The) army is not behind the abduction of Gul Bukhari,” Major General Asif Ghafoor, chief military spokesman, told reporters late Friday.

“We actually want a thorough investigation in this case,” he said.— AFP