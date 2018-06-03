Pakistan 48-3 against England in 2nd Test

LEEDS, United Kingdom: Pakistan were 48 for three in their second innings, a deficit of 141 runs, at lunch on the third day of the second Test against England at Headingley on Sunday.

Imam-ul-Haq was 16 not out and Test debutant Usman Salahuddin two not out, with James Anderson taking two wickets for 23 runs in five overs as England pressed for a series-levelling win.

Earlier, Jos Buttler’s blistering 80 not out off 101 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes, took England to 363 in their first innings.

Pakistan lead this two-match series 1-0 after a nine-wicket victory in the first Test at Lord’s.—AFP