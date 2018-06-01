Pakistan 174 all out against England

LEEDS, United Kingdom: Pakistan slumped to 174 all out after winning the toss on the first day of the second Test against England at Headingley on Friday.

Teenage leg-spinner Shadab Khan hit his third fifty in as many Tests before he was last man out for 56, with the 19-year-old’s half-century the major source of Pakistan resistance with the bat.

Stuart Broad led England’s attack with three wickets for 38 runs in 55 overs, with James Anderson (three for 43) and the recalled Chris Woakes (three for 55) also in the wickets.

Test debutant Sam Curran, playing in place of injured all-rounder Ben Stokes, ended the innings shortly before the scheduled tea break when he had Shadab caught in the deep by Keaton Jennings.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, ignoring the humid and overcast conditions, decided to bat first on what was a good pitch.

But it was bold move given that when England batted first in the first Test at Lord’s Pakistan had dismissed the home side for 184 to set up a nine-wicket win that put them 1-0 up in this two-match series.—AFP