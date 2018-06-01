Pak-Suzuki increases price for all variants

ISLAMABAD: Pak Suzuki for the second time raised the price of all the variants effective June 1, 2018 cumulatively increased by Rs 50,000 to Rs 80000 per unit, which was strongly opposed by the car dealers demanding Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice of price increase.

Pak Suzuki Motors through a letter informed all the authorized dealers that the new price would be effective June 1, 2018.

The variant Mehran VX showed an increase of Rs 30,000 to Rs 739,000 while from January it showed an increase of Rs 50,000. The model Mehran VXR by Rs 33,000 to Rs 795,000 but from January it rose by Rs 53000 per unit.

Cultus VXR by Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,300,000 while from beginning of this calendar year up by Rs 50,000. While variants of Swift DLX and Swfit DLX registered an increase Rs 60000 each to Rs 1,435,000 and Rs 1,571,000 respectively since January 2018.

While the wagon R VXL rose by Rs 80000 to Rs 1,194,000 from January 2018.—NNI