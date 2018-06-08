NSC satisfied over fulfillment of Pak’s responsibilities under FATF framework

ISLAMABAD: National Security Committee (NSC) has expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far by Pakistan regarding actions towards fulfilling country’s international responsibilities under the Financial Action Task Force framework.

This was expressed during NSC meeting held in Islamabad on Friday with Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk in the chair.

The Committee directed that the progress should be shared with the FATF Secretariat in the upcoming meeting.

It reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to work with Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations in achieving common goals and shared objectives.

Minister Shamshad Akhtar gave a detailed presentation about upcoming meeting of Financial Action Task Force in Paris and the measures, both administrative as well as legal, taken so far by the country to meet FATF requirements.

The Prime Minister also shared with the Committee members contents of his telephonic discussion with the US Vice President Mike Pence yesterday.