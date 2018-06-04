Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Farooq Sattar, others

KARACHI: A local court has ordered police to arrest Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader (MQM-P) Farooq Sattar and four other party leaders for violating the loudspeaker act.

In the order, the judicial magistrate also directed the police to produce the accused in court by July 9.

The police had registered a case against nine leaders of MQM-P and nearly 2,000 ‘unknown MQM men’ in 2015 for violating the said act. The arrest order was also issued for Nasreen Jalil, Haider Abbas Rizvi and Faisal Sabzwari. The case was registered at the Soldier Bazaar police station.

The party had organised a rally on MA Jinnah Road against the arrest of party workers, particularly during the Rangers raid at the party’s sector offices where nearly a dozen workers, including the party’s sector and unit in-charge, were arrested.—NNI