Nomination papers of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for NA-57

RAWALPINDI: An appellate tribunal of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday declared former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi ineligible to contest the July 25 polls from NA-57 Murree.

Justice Abdul Rehman Lodhi of the Lahore High Court (LHC) announced this verdict on an appeal challenging a returning officer’s decision to approve the nomination papers of the PML-N stalwart.

The applicant had accused Abbasi of understating his assets and also tampering with the nomination papers.

Abbasi is in the run for two National Assembly seats NA-53 Islamabad and NA-57 Murree.

A day earlier, an appellate tribunal in Islamabad set aside a ruling of the returning officer concerned to reject nomination papers of the former prime minister for NA-53 Islamabad, allowing him to contest the polls.

The Appellate Tribunal comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani gave this verdict on an appeal filed by the PML-N stalwart challenging the RO verdict of rejecting his nomination papers.

On June 19, the RO rejected the former premier’s nomination papers on the ground that he submitted an incomplete affidavit along with the nomination papers.

Abbasi along with his counsel appeared before the tribunal and contended that the RO rejected his nomination form because it was incomplete.

In doing so, the RO went beyond his jurisdiction, the lawyer argued and pleaded that his client be allowed to run in the upcoming general elections.

Earlier, Abbasi submitted in the appeal that the returning officer’s order is against the law and liable to be set aside as per the election act.

He said the RO cannot reject a nomination form owing to an objection that is not substantial in nature.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry was declared ineligible to contest the polls from NA-67.

The election tribunal was hearing an appeal against the acceptance of Chaudhry’s nomination papers by the returning officer, filed by Justice and Democratic Party’s Fakhar Abbas Kazmi.

Kazmi had objected, saying that Chaudhry had not paid agriculture tax on his land.

He had also stated that the PTI leader’s name on his identity card was listed as ‘Fawad Ahmad’.—INP