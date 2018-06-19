No sensitive info or data shared with anybody, assures NADRA

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has clarified that it has not shared any sensitive information or data with anybody.

Talking to our correspondent about the letter sent by the ECP to NADRA expressing concerns over release of details regarding electoral lists, NADRA sources said that the authority shared some CNIC related statistics with some journalists under the right to information law.

They said that the data has nothing to do with the electoral rolls nor does it contain any personal information.

They said the information shared only contained statistical number about gender, minorities and age-groups of CNIC holders.

They said that every eighteen year old CNIC holder is a voter.