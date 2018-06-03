No consensus on Caretaker Punjab CM, matter forwarded to parliamentary committee

LAHORE: Deadlock persists between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) over appointment of caretaker chief minister (CM) in Pakistan’s largest province ahead of general polls 2018.

As per details garnered, former Punjab’s law minister stated that matter has been forwarded to parliamentary committee whereas former opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed stated that PTI has forwarded names to speaker for constitution of parliamentary committee.

Meanwhile, the PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah feared that parliamentary committee will also fail in solving the issue. In this case, the final verdict in the matter will be made by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

On the other hand, speaker will issue a notification pertaining to constitution of six-member parliamentary committee tomorrow. The committee is bound to make the decision in two days.

It is worth here to mention that matter of appointment of caretaker CM in Punjab has been complicated owing to immature behavior of PTI.—NNI