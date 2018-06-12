Nisar’s nomination papers for NA-59 challenged

RAWALPINDI: Estranged PML-N leader and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan’s nomination papers for NA-59 Rawalpindi were challenged on Tuesday.

As the process of scrutiny of nomination papers submitted by election candidates is under way, an application challenging the candidacy of Nisar for a NA seat has been filed with the relevant returning officer.

It has been argued that the former federal minister was involved in an attack on a court. He, therefore, is ineligible to contest the upcoming general elections.

Nisar has submitted his nominations papers to a returning officer at the Rawalpindi office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for NA-59 Rawalpindi, NA-63 Taxila and Punjab Assembly’s PP-10 and PP-12.

The returning officer has asked him to appear on June 13 for scrutiny of his nomination papers.

The maverick PML-N leader has announced to contest the polls as an independent candidate after the party leadership’s foot-dragging over awarding him election ticket.

According to reports, the award of party ticket to Nisar has been a bone of contention between the two Sharifs as former premier Nawaz is not willing to award him ticket.—NNI