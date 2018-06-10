Nisar files nomination papers for four constituencies

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has submitted his nomination papers for two National Assembly and as many Punjab Assembly seats as an independent candidate.

Nisar has submitted the nominations papers at the Rawalpindi office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for NA-59 Rawalpindi, NA-63 Taxila and Punjab Assembly’s PP-10 and PP-12.

The submissions were made by Nisar’s close aide Shaikh Aslam as he was on bed rest due to severe backache. Nisar has been summoned on June 13 for scrutiny of his nomination papers.

However, it is still unsure if the former interior minister would be allotted a picket from the PML-N in the wake of a widening rift between party leadership.

Another PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi is not unlikely to be issued a party ticket.

The PML-N is expected to announce its finalised candidates for the upcoming general elections in Lahore Sunday.

The party’s parliamentary board has been interviewing the candidates to finalise party ticket-holders over the last few days.

Nisar has not applied for a party ticket but has been favoured by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. However, party head Nawaz Sharif is reportedly not in favour of issuing a ticket to Nisar.

Meanwhile, Engineer Qammar-ul-Islam has also submitted his nominations papers from NA-59 and NA-63. He said he was the PML-N candidate for the constituency, and its needs to be seen if Nisar will be allotted a part ticket.

He said that Nisar’s constituency was being isolated, and raised apprehensions that rumours confined to the corridors of power might be now be the talk of town.

On Saturday, PML-N Senator Pervaiz Rasheed had hinted that only those candidates will be allotted party tickets who applied and appeared before the parliamentary committee.—NNI