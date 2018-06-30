Nisar claims he fought war against terrorism along with army

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister and disgruntled PML-N senior leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan claimed that he fought the war on terrorism along with the armed forces, and was also responsible for the Karachi operation.

Nisar, who is now contesting as a independent candidate, was addressing a campaign rally on Saturday in his home constituency Chakri.

“As interior minister I started the Karachi operation. And along with the Pakistan army fought the war on terrorism.”

He also said that he never commit injustice against his opponents and always served his constituents, adding he never set up any mill or factories or any business ventures.— NNI