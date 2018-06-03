Nine dead, 5 injured as van falls into gorge in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: At least nine people died and five others seriously injured when a passenger van skidded off road and fell into a deep gorge here on Sunday.

SSP Riaz Haider Bukhari said that a Bhimber bound passenger van coming from Samahani skidded off road between Neel Kachh and Pir Gali village of Mirpur Azad Jammu and Kashmir and if plunged into a 250 feet deep ravine.

The van was adversely damaged in the accident resulting in death of nine people including a woman and leaving five others critically injured.

Six among the deceased were identified as Raja Waseem, Raja Ishtiaq, Karim Azan, Husnain and Yasir Akram while the injured included Mukhtar, Aleena Bibi, Usman and driver Sheikh Waseem.

The local people on self-help basis pulled up the bodies and injured from gorge and shifted them to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where condition of two wounded people was stated to be critical.—INP