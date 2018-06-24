Nawaz, sons should be held accountable for Rs300b: Imran

MIANWALI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his sons should be held accountable for Rs300 billion.

Addressing a public gathering here on Sunday, he said that in the PML-N’s tenure, the Sharif brothers took the country’s loans to Rs13,000 billion to Rs27,000 billion.

“All the progress was made in advertisements,” remarked the PTI chief, adding that Rs40 billion were spent on ads.

It is pertinent to mention that Imran is vying to contest the July 25 polls from four constituencies, including Mianwali’s NA-95.

“When people used to make fun of the PTI, the people of Mianwali stood with me,” said Imran.

The PTI chief said that his party is Pakistan’s biggest political party.

On the issues of party tickets, Imran said that he faced immense pressure on the matter as ‘everyone was asking for tickets’.

“All my relatives from Mianwali were asking for tickets… Nawaz and Zardari distributed tickets among relatives,” said the PTI chief.

He said that the PTI tickets for the General Elections 2018 were given on the basis of merit.

Party officials said 8,000 chairs were set up at the venue, which can hold a total of around 20-25,000 people.—INP