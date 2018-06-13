Nawaz Sharif, Maryam expected to fly London Thursday

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, are expected to fly to London on Thursday.

“I have a flight at 9:00 am and will not be able to appear before you,” Maryam told returning officers on Wednesday regarding appearing for scrutiny of her nomination papers for NA-127 (Lahore).

To this, the returning officers told the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader that her counsel should appear tomorrow in place of her.

Earlier, on June 10, the top judge had allowed ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz to meet Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who is undergoing a treatment for cancer in London.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will celebrate Eid in London.

On the other hand, the Interim Federal Cabinet’s sub-committee will also decide the issue of placing the names of the Sharif family on Exit Control List today.

The committee will prepare its recommendation for placing the names of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and captain retired Safdar’s names on ECL.

Interior ministry has already sent the issue to cabinet committee. The meeting is the result of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) second-time request to interior minister to put the names of Sharif family on ECL as its first request was turned down by interior ministry during PML-N government.

Sources said that interior ministry is most likely to place the Sharif family names on ECL.

NAB on Monday requested the Ministry of Interior to place Nawaz, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar’s names on the ECL.

This was NAB’s second letter on the matter. It also requested the interior ministry to place Hasan and Hussain Nawaz on the ECL.—INP