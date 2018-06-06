Naval Chief lauds morale, motivation of troops at all levels

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has expressed satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy in the prevalent Maritime challenges including security aspects and lauded the morale and motivation of troops at all levels.

He was addressing the Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy which was concluded at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad today.

Matters related to operational preparedness, developmental plans of Pakistan Navy, prevailing security situation and training/ welfare of troops were reviewed during the meeting.