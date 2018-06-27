Nasser Khan Janjua resigns as National Security Adviser

LAHORE: Lieutenant General (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua on Wednesday resigned from his position as National Security Adviser (NSA), Aaj News reported.

According to the National Security sources, caretaker prime minister Nasirul Mulk has accepted Janjua’s resignation and Cabinet Division has issued a notification in this regard.

Janjua was appointed as NSA by ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif in October 2015.

Previously, Jaanjua had served as the Quetta corps commander and National Defence University president before retiring from the army.