NAB to approach Interpol for arrest of Ishaq Dar, Hassan, Hussain

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to arrest former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s sons, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar through Interpol.

According to NAB sources, the anti-graft watchdog has also decided to bring home former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law, Ali Imran, with Interpol’s help.

According to a private television channel report, the decision was taken at a high-level meeting of NAB’s Executive Board, presided over by the NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday.

The NAB has further decided to approach interior ministry to put three accused on exit control list. They are PM’s former secretary Fawad Hassan, former secretary health Punjab, Ali Jan, and ex-secretary Punjab Najam Shah.

Dar has been declared absconder by the Accountability Court over his failure to appear in a case pertaining to his assets ‘beyond income’.

Last year in December, the court declared Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz proclaimed offenders in NAB cases filed against the Sharif family.

The cases pertain to Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Hill Metal Establishment, Flagship Investment Ltd and the Avenfield property in London.

Nawaz Sharif and his sons are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The cases were filed by NAB against the Sharif family after Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Papers case. The high profile corruption case resulted in Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification as a lawmaker and prime minister last year.—NNI