NAB summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

KARACH: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former finance minister Dr Miftah Ismail on June 20 in a probe related to illegal execution of contracts.

In a statement issued by the accountability body, Ismail allegedly approved awarding of illegal contracts to Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) during his tenure as chairman of Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd.

Ismail served as the chairman of SSGC from November 2013 to October 2017. He was named advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs late last year, before being promoted to the role of federal finance minister in April 2018.

The NAB, in its statement, also said five expensive gas fields were contracted to JJVL in violation of the Supreme Court’s orders. Ismail approved the contracts during a board of directors meeting chaired by him, the statement added.

The ex-finance minister has been instructed to appear at NAB Karachi office on June 20.