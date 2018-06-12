‘Musharraf’s return is a test of his bravery’, says CJP

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar remarked during hearing that Pervaiz Mushraf’s arrival to Pakistan is now up to his courage to returns or not, Aaj News reported.

A three-judge SC bench including Justice Daniyal and Justice Ijaz ul Hasan, led by Justice Saqib Nisar heard the Asghar Khan Implementing case, on Tuesday.

Others including Javed hashmi, Mir Hasil Bazanju, Abida Hussain, Ghulam Mustufa Khar and DGFIA Basheer Memon, Asad Durani, Ro’idad Khan were presented in the court.

Chief Justice ordered defense minister and others to cooperate with FIA in order to complete the investigation of the case.

He remarked, ‘Any agency has no power over court’s premises, Asghar Khan Implementing case would no longer be delayed, investigation must be started without wasting a single minute.’

Chief Justice said, ‘All the obstacle, that could bar Pervaiz Musharraf from coming back has now overwhelmed, it is now up to him either he returns or not.’

Yesterday, SC ordered to restore the passport and CNIC of Pervaiz Musharraf.