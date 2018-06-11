Musharraf submits nomination papers for Chitral NA seat

CHITRAL: After the Supreme Court’s green-light to enter the electoral battle, former military ruler Pervez Musharraf on Monday submitted nomination papers to contest the polls from NA-1 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral.

The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chief submitted the papers to the returning officer of the area through his lawyer.

Earlier, the apex court directed the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to unblock the national identity card (NIC) of the former president.

The Supreme Court had conditionally allowed Musharraf to file his nomination papers for the elections.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed hearing of Musharraf’s review petition against his disqualification by the Peshawar High Court in 2013.

“On June 13, Musharraf should come to Lahore registry of Supreme Court and we will pass an order ensuring that he is not arrested before his appearance in the court,” CJP remarked.

The Supreme Court also allowed former military dictator to file his nomination papers for upcoming elections, but declared that the permission is subject to the final verdict of his appeal in disqualification case.—NNI