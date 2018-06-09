How to make Mugalai Tikka Pulao
INGREDIENTS
- 515 gms K&N’s Mughlai Tikka
- 500 gm Rice
- 1 tbsp Ginger garlic paste
- Salt to taste
- 1 onion, medium
- ½ cup yogurt
- 1 tsp red chili crushed
- 1 tbsp coriander crushed
- 1 tbsp cumin seeds crushed
- Mix whole spices as required (5g)
- ¾ tsp yellow color
- 3 tbsp butter
- 3 tbsp ghee
- 2 – 3 green chilies
- 1 cup Milk
- 1 cup Water
- 25 gm soaked almond
- 25 gm soaked pistachio
- 25 gm Raisin
- Direction for Mughlai Tikka Pulao
- Prepare K&N’s Mughlai Tikka as per the instructions on the pack and set aside.
- Heat ghee and butter in a pan, add in chopped onion and ginger garlic paste. Fry well for 1 – 2 minutes.
- Then add mix whole spice, Fry well till it gets golden brown in colour.
- Now add green chilies, yogurt, crushed red pepper, crushed coriander and crushed cumin seeds. Fry well for 1 – 2 minutes.
- Add soaked rice, salt to taste and a little water. cook till rice start coming on the top.
- Then add milk, almond, pistachios, raisins and Mix well.
- Add K&N’s Mughlai Tikka and simmer on low flame for 8 – 10 minutes.
- Dish out and serve hot