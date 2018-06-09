Home / Ramazan Recipes / Mughlai Tikka Pulao

Mughlai Tikka Pulao

.jpg
Facebook
Google
Twitter
Whatsapp

 

How to make Mugalai Tikka Pulao

INGREDIENTS

  • 515 gms K&N’s Mughlai Tikka
  • 500 gm Rice
  • 1 tbsp Ginger garlic paste
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 onion, medium
  • ½ cup yogurt
  • 1 tsp red chili crushed
  • 1 tbsp coriander crushed
  • 1 tbsp cumin seeds crushed
  • Mix whole spices as required (5g)
  • ¾ tsp yellow color
  • 3 tbsp butter
  • 3 tbsp ghee
  • 2 – 3 green chilies
  • 1 cup Milk
  • 1 cup Water
  • 25 gm soaked almond
  • 25 gm soaked pistachio
  • 25 gm Raisin
  • Direction for Mughlai Tikka Pulao
  • Prepare K&N’s Mughlai Tikka as per the instructions on the pack and set aside.
  • Heat ghee and butter in a pan, add in chopped onion and ginger garlic paste. Fry well for 1 – 2 minutes.
  • Then add mix whole spice, Fry well till it gets golden brown in colour.
  • Now add green chilies, yogurt, crushed red pepper, crushed coriander and crushed cumin seeds. Fry well for 1 – 2 minutes.
  • Add soaked rice, salt to taste and a little water. cook till rice start coming on the top.
  • Then add milk, almond, pistachios, raisins and Mix well.
  • Add K&N’s Mughlai Tikka and simmer on low flame for 8 – 10 minutes.
  • Dish out and serve hot

 

loading...
loading...