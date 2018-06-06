Mr. Bean’s car is for sale

Web Desk: Kids of 90’s spent their childhood in watching Mr. Bean’s cartoons and movies. We are definitely in love with his witty humor and also with his light green car, he used to drive.

Everyone wants to snap themselves up a piece of Hollywood history. But what if it is on sale? Yes, Mr. Bean’s legit British Leyland Mini 1000 is for sale for $60,000 as part of the Icon & Legend’s of Hollywood auction. It costs around Rs. 70 lakhs.

Vintage Mini 1000 painted Austin Citron Green with matte black bonnet, featuring Bean’s signature padlock hardware mounted on the driver’s door.

Engine and gas tank have been removed for display, mechanics are untested.

Source: Metro.co.uk