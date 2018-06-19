Morgan returns for England as Australia bowl in 3rd ODI

NOTTINGHAM: England captain Eoin Morgan returned to lead the side as the hosts tried to take an unassailable 3-0 lead against Australia in a one-day international series on Tuesday.

A back spasm shortly before Sunday’s toss meant Morgan missed England’s 38-run win over world champions Australia as his side went 2-0 up in a five-match series.

But he was fit to resume leadership duties at Trent Bridge on Tuesday for a day/night clash, with Sam Billings dropping out of the XI led to victory by stand-in skipper Jos Buttler in Wales.

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss on Tuesday and opted to field first in overcast conditions on a ground known for assisting swing bowlers.

“We would’ve done the exact same, we prefer chasing and it looks a fantastic wicket,” said Morgan at the toss.

“But we’ll look to post a good score and defend it now.”

The Irishman added: “There are challenges for both batsmen and bowlers here so it’ll be an intriguing game.

“We did think about playing Tom Curran as the extra bowler but we’ve gone well at this ground with this team before so we went for the same balance.”

Australia too made just the one change, with fast bowler Billy Stanlake, fit again after a toe injury, replacing fellow paceman Kane Richardson.

“It’s good to have Billy Stanlake back – he’s got the X-Factor,” Paine told BBC Radio’s Test Match Special. “If you have anyone in the squad with pace and ability like that, you always want them in your team.”

Australia were looking to avoid an eighth defeat in nine matches at this level against 2019 World Cup hosts England — who are currently top of the ODI rankings.—AFP